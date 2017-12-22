Fire appeal arson attacks spark fresh call

A fresh appeal has been issued by police after a renewed spate of wheelie bin fires in the borough.

Several incidents have been reported in the Platt Bridge and Spring View areas over the past few days.

Police say there is not only a risk to surrounding properties but inherent health dangers from burning plastic.

A neighbourhood police spokesman said: “These fires are dangerous and the fumes are toxic.”

Residents are being urged to keep a close eye on their bins in the neighbouring communities and report any concerns over damage to the borough council or police, on the non-emergency number 101.

The latest appeal follows a number of arson attacks on wheelie bins in the Westleigh area, earlier this year.

Firefighters said that some of the worst areas included Isherwood Street and Cedar Grove.

Fire crews were also reported to have come under attack from stone-throwing youths on the estate on more than one occasion.