Firefighters tackle fire which broke out at hidden cannabis farm

Firefighters have tackled a blaze which broke out at a hidden cannabis farm in the Wigan borough.

Crews were called to reports at about 7am today (Wednesday) that a fire had broken out at a vacant building on Car Bank Avenue in Atherton.

On arrival firefighters found smoke pouring from the windows of the building.

The crews extinguished the flames using hose reels and a positive pressure fan. It was only after the fire was out that the cannabis farm was discovered.

Firefighters found that the electrics used to run the farm had overheated, causing a fire to start.

It is estimated around 35 plants were growing at the site.

Crews were at the site for around four hours making the building safe.

Police were called to the scene as well as Electricity North West.