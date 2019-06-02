Firefighters' warning after several wheelie bins were set on fire outside a Wigan house

Firefighters have urged Wiganers to ensure their wheelie bins are stored safely, after several were lined up against a house and set alight.



Fire crews were called into action at 01.19am today (Sunday, June 2) at a mid-terraced house in Scholes. A passer-by had called 999 after noticing four wheelie bins had been set ablaze by persons unknown.

Fire crews were called to a multiple bin fire in Scholes

The bins were positioned against the wall of the house, allowing the flames to spread to the windows, crack the glass and seep inside.

The person managed to rouse the occupant by banging on the door, and they were safely evacuated before the fire engine arrived and extinguished the flames.

Smoke had spread inside the house but had not been strong enough to set off the smoke alarms.

The incident prompted fresh calls from firefighters for residents to keep store their wheelie bins a safe distance from their property to prevent any fire damage.

Watch manager Glynn McGann said: "Store your wheelie bins away from your property, away from the windows. These bins were underneath a window.

"Try and keep them away from any windows, because they burn like candles. They burn to the point where you can't put them out using buckets of water."

After the flames were safely doused, the firefighters posted leaflets to the rest of the street providing information on smoke alarms and fire prevent advice. They also replaced the smoke alarms inside the property.

Residents can contact Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service to book a free Safe and Well visit, which may include the fitting of free smoke alarms. Find out more at manchesterfire.gov.uk

Police also attended and an investigation has been launched. Anyone with information should call 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.