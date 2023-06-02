News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach

First court appearance of man accused of causing Wigan dad's death in car smash is delayed

The first appearance of a Wigan man accused of causing a dad of six's death by dangerous driving has been delayed.
By Charles Graham
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Jamie Evans, 31, of no fixed address, had been due to stand before borough magistrates on May 31 to face the charge of fatally injuring Gareth Roper in a road smash on Lily Lane, Bamfurlong, in the early hours of New Year's Day 2022.

Read More
Body of a teenage girl found at a beauty spot near Wigan

How 35-year-old rugby player from Bryn came to be there is the subject of a separate investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Gareth RoperGareth Roper
Gareth Roper
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Earlier that night police were called to his home over reports of a domestic incident there.

Mr Roper was arrested for a breach of the peace and put in the back of the police van without any shoes on.

Allegations have been made that he was then taken to Platt Bridge where he was assaulted by officers, de-arrested and abandoned in the town centre to make his way home several miles to Bryn in his bare feet.

It was while making this journey that the fatal crash took place.

In February Wigan Today reported that the IOPC had completed a probe into the circumstances leading up to Mr Roper’s death and it said that there could be a case to answer for those officers involved.

It has since referred the matter to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Evans's first appearance at court on the death by dangerous driving charge has now been moved to June 14.