Five arrests made after year-long series of burglaries in Wigan and elsewhere
A year-long string of burglaries across Cheshire and Greater Manchester, including Wigan, has led to five arrests being made.
GMP Wigan West posted on its Facebook page: “Today (29/2/2024), GMP City of Manchester South Neighbourhood Crime Team have arrested five males (aged 17 to 20) on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary.
“The arrests relate to 30 burglaries which are being treated as linked and which occurred between November 2022 and November 2023 across Cheshire and Greater Manchester including the City of Manchester, Trafford, Wigan and Stockport.”