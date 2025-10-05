Police have revealed five people were arrested as they focused on tackling crime in Leigh town centre.

Officers from Leigh neighbourhood team carried out a series of arrests on Saturday.

A police spokesman said: “A prolific offender was detained for breaching post-sentence requirements.

“A wanted male was arrested for failing to appear in court following a town centre theft.

“Another male was taken into custody for public order offences against retail staff at Parsonage Retail Park.

“And two well-known offenders, male and female, were arrested for offences on Parsonage Retail Park and breaching a criminal behaviour order.

“These arrests reflect our ongoing commitment to keeping our communities and businesses safe and holding offenders to account, allowing the public to feel safe in the town centre.”

Information about protecting businesses from crime is available here.