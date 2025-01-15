Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five Domestic Abuse Protection Orders (DAPOs) have been secured in the first week of a new pilot scheme in Wigan.

DAPOs can be used to protect victims from all types of domestic abuse offences, whether that be physical, sexual, or coercive and controlling behaviour.

Unlike currently available Domestic Violence Protection Notices, DAPOs can be granted for any length of time, may require ‘positive requirements’ for perpetrators such as electronic monitoring or attendance at a behaviour change programme, and any breach is an arrestable offence.

The pilot began in Bury at the end of November.

There are also several individuals who we are awaiting to go through court in relation to DAPO applications.

A 48-year-old man was served with a six-month DAPO for continued harassment reported at an ex-partner’s address, where he refused to leave several times whilst under the influence of alcohol.

A six-month DAPO was issued after a woman reported that man had turned up at her property demanding money, attempting to get inside, and had damaged her front door, leaving her fearful of her safety at home.

GMP were granted a six-month DAPO to protect a victim who made disclosures about being physically assaulted several times and needing help to leave the relationship which was becoming increasingly violent.

A man who was reportedly continually turning up at an address, was given a six-month DAPO, in order to prevent further harassment of the victim.

The first woman in Greater Manchester was handed a DAPO, after a 999 call in which the victim reported being assaulted with a bottle and chased down the street. The victim did not wish to proceed criminally, but wanted the alleged perpetrator removed from the address.

Understanding the seriousness of the allegations, the judge granted a six-month DAPO to protect him.

Force lead for domestic abuse, Det Supt Toby Facey, said; “It’s clear from the circumstances of these incidents the need to immediately protect these victims and ensure their safety, even if they have not wished to support criminal prosecution.

“No breaches have been reported on the district yet, but we continue to be proactive on how we monitor that perpetrators are sticking to the conditions of their order, and how we are safeguarding victims.

“Perpetrators of domestic abuse should not underestimate DAPOs and the sanctions they could face if they breach the conditions of them; we’ve already seen people getting weeks or months in prison.

“We are committed to continually improving our response to domestic abuse, and it’s clear DAPOs are already having a positive impact.”

Minister for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls Jess Phillips said: "To see these new orders in use and protecting people is really important – in the short time since they were launched, they have already provided greater safety for victims and more robust management for perpetrators of domestic abuse.

"We welcome the work that has been delivered so far by all of the forces involved, particularly in pursuing breaches of these orders which is incredibly important to build victim confidence.

"We’ll continue working with the police and other partners to put victims at the heart of our work. We’ll make sure they receive the best protections possible, part of our ambitious mission to halve violence against women and girls in a decade."