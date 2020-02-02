Five men charged in investigation into supply of heroin in Wigan

Five men have been charged following an investigation into the supply of heroin in Wigan.

Stephen King, 42, of Crown Wood Court, Bamfurlong; John Hayden, 55, of Roman Road, Ashton; Ian Washington, 50, of Edge Green Lane, Golborne; Andrew Tait, 38, of Tram Street, Platt Bridge; and Paul Adair, 44, of Simkin Street, Wigan, were all charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs, namely heroin.

All five men were remanded in custody and are due to appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Specialist officers seized a van at Keele service station on Friday afternoon and subsequently arrested five men on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.