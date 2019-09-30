Flat mate fracas leads defendant to become tee-total

A man who assaulted his house mate in a drunken fit of rage was let off lightly after a court heard of his victim’s forgiveness.

Leon Ridgeway had returned to his home in Glebe Street, Leigh, following a night out and was accompanied by a woman who intended to stay the night.

Police were called to the disturbance

But when she realised that Ridgeway’s flatmate was also home, she changed her mind and decided to leave.

Frustrated, the drunk 33-year-old became angry with his house mate, grabbing him by the throat.

Police were called to the address by neighbours who overheard the fracas. Ridgeway was arrested at the scene.

Defending, Ms Barrow told the bench how Ridgeway had been out celebrating his birthday in the early hours of September 5, and had consumed around five pints.

His recollection of events was “quite limited,” Ms Barrow said, adding that the first thing he remembered was waking up in a police cell.

He felt “complete and utter shame” after being told about his actions. He recalled losing his temper but could not remember the reason why, the court was told.

“He is absolutely mortified”, said Ms Barrow.

But in a surprise turn of events, the magistrates were told how his victim chose not to give a statement to the police about the incident, because he knew that Ridgeway’s actions were “out of character.”

The pair still share an address to this day, the bench heard, having patched up their friendship, and his victim had even offered to attend court with him as a show of support.

Ridgeway had reportedly gone tee-total following the incident.

He was given a 12 month conditional discharge, and must pay a £21 victim surcharge and £85 in costs.

He was told by the bench: “We appreciate your honesty, and have taken into account that your flatmate was prepared to support you, and that this was completely out of character.”

Ridgeway assured the court he would never appear before them again.