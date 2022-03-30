Fly-tipper crossed Wigan borough to dump waste in another neighbourhood
A young Wigan man who dumped three bin bagfuls of waste in another township has been fined.
By Charles Graham
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 4:55 am
Ryan Whittle, 23, of Woodhouse Lane, Springfield, stood before Wigan justices to admit to leaving the rubbish in an alleyway behind Henry Street in Tyldesley, on August 6 2019.
The hearing was told that he left the waste without having an environmental permit, thus putting him in breach of the 1990 Environmental Protection Act.
The penalty, court costs and victim surcharge that he has to pay come to £274.