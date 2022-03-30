Fly-tipper crossed Wigan borough to dump waste in another neighbourhood

Ryan Whittle, 23, of Woodhouse Lane, Springfield, stood before Wigan justices to admit to leaving the rubbish in an alleyway behind Henry Street in Tyldesley, on August 6 2019.

The hearing was told that he left the waste without having an environmental permit, thus putting him in breach of the 1990 Environmental Protection Act.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan's courts of justice

The penalty, court costs and victim surcharge that he has to pay come to £274.