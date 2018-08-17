Fond farewells to former court and crime reporter

Former Lancashire Evening Post crime and court reporter Peter O’Keefe has died at the age of 65.

Peter, who covered some high profile trials during his time at the Post, was born in Dublin, to Eoghan, a civil engineer from Cork, and Elsie, from Burnley. After the birth of younger brother Eugene, the family moved to England where his youngest brother Terence was born.

They settled in Atherton, near Wigan, where some of the family still live. He attended St John Rigby High School in Orrell and Wigan Technical College, before beginning his journalistic career at the Atherton Journal and going on to work on various papers in the North West. He married Susan Charnock in 1974 and they had two children, Cathy and David. He and his family moved to Ingol, Preston in 1986 and he and Susan remained in the family home until his passing.

His daughter Catherine and son David said: “Dad was a happy, jolly soul who had been in great spirits, especially recently. He always had a funny anecdote to tell and loved to chat about sport or family.

“He was also interested in politics and history and had an encyclopedic knowledge of dates. He loved his time at the Post and made some great friends and colleagues. He was a journalist of the old school who still used shorthand and never used email in his life. He was also a doting grandad to Abigail 10, Tom, eight and Vincent Peter, aged one.”

Post Editor Gillian Parkinson said: “Peter was a terrific court reporter and a great character to have in the newsroom.

“He was a great help to me and other young reporters when we were starting out. Our condolences go to his family.”

His funeral is at Preston Crematorium on Thursday, August 23 at 12.15pm. Family flowers only. All welcome. Further inquiries to Browns Funeralcare, 54 Woodplumpton Road, Fulwood.