Former Wigan charity boss to go on trial accused of relationship with inmate and accepting Mercedes gift
Kerri Pegg is charged with having a relationship with a prisoner and accepting a Mercedes as a gift.
Pegg, 41, of Cinnamon Brow, Up Holland, is also accused of two counts of misconduct in public office and possession of criminal property.
She has pleaded not guilty to all charges and a trial was set for March 24 at Preston Crown Court. She remains on unconditional bail until then.
Pegg was formerly operations director at Wigan's The Brick homelessness charity.
She is accused of entering into a relationship with a male prisoner at Kirkham Prison and signing him out on early release, accepting a Mercedes as a gift and attempting to conceal the origins of that vehicle.
She is also charged with failing to declare county court judgments and debt, and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property, namely a Mercedes.