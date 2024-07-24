Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former Wigan charity boss and prison governor accused of misconduct with an inmate will go on trial next year.

Kerri Pegg is charged with having a relationship with a prisoner and accepting a Mercedes as a gift.

Pegg, 41, of Cinnamon Brow, Up Holland, is also accused of two counts of misconduct in public office and possession of criminal property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kerri Pegg was former Deputy CEO of the Wigan homelessness charity of The Brick

She has pleaded not guilty to all charges and a trial was set for March 24 at Preston Crown Court. She remains on unconditional bail until then.

Pegg was formerly operations director at Wigan's The Brick homelessness charity.

She is accused of entering into a relationship with a male prisoner at Kirkham Prison and signing him out on early release, accepting a Mercedes as a gift and attempting to conceal the origins of that vehicle.

She is also charged with failing to declare county court judgments and debt, and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property, namely a Mercedes.