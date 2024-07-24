Former Wigan charity boss to go on trial accused of relationship with inmate and accepting Mercedes gift

By Alan Weston
Published 24th Jul 2024, 12:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A former Wigan charity boss and prison governor accused of misconduct with an inmate will go on trial next year.

Kerri Pegg is charged with having a relationship with a prisoner and accepting a Mercedes as a gift.

Read More
Mum on a mission to get facilities for those with ‘hidden disabilities’ at Wigan...

Pegg, 41, of Cinnamon Brow, Up Holland, is also accused of two counts of misconduct in public office and possession of criminal property.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Kerri Pegg was former Deputy CEO of the Wigan homelessness charity of The BrickKerri Pegg was former Deputy CEO of the Wigan homelessness charity of The Brick
Kerri Pegg was former Deputy CEO of the Wigan homelessness charity of The Brick

She has pleaded not guilty to all charges and a trial was set for March 24 at Preston Crown Court. She remains on unconditional bail until then.

Pegg was formerly operations director at Wigan's The Brick homelessness charity.

She is accused of entering into a relationship with a male prisoner at Kirkham Prison and signing him out on early release, accepting a Mercedes as a gift and attempting to conceal the origins of that vehicle.

She is also charged with failing to declare county court judgments and debt, and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property, namely a Mercedes.

The offences are said to have occurred between April 1, 2020 and February 11, 2021.