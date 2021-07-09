Former Wigan election candidate grabbed neighbour by the throat
A former Wigan local election candidate has been convicted of attacking a neighbour by grabbing him by the throat.
Alan Baines, 64, of Alderley Road, Hindley, had pleaded not guilty to a single charge of assaulting Daniel Thompson by beating on August 14 last year.
But following a trial by Wigan justices Baines, who stood as an independent candidate in last May’s council elections, was found guilty. The court heard the victim and defendant had a verbal altercation during which Mr Thompson was seized by the throat.
The bench adjourned sentencing for the preparation of reports and the defendant was bailed until July 27 when he will learn his fate. Baines won 305 votes contesting the Hindley seat comprehensively won by Labour’s Paul Blay.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.