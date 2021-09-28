Former Wigan jail inmate is back behind bars after being convicted of attacking emergency workers again

Lynden Hodgkinson, 20, of Wordsworth Crescent in Chester, to admit assaulting doctor Muhmmad Hussain but deny attacking prison officer Ashleigh Mitchell at Hindley Prison on October 20 last year. However, after a trial he was found guilty of the second attack. He was given 12 weeks in custody and must pay £128 to victim services. The bench told him he was going back to jail because of his previous record of offending. This included attacking emergency worker Matthew Pengelly in March last year.