Former Wigan man convicted of historical child sex crimes

A former Wigan man has been found guilty of a series of historical sex crimes against a young girl when he himself was a teenager.

Jonathan Mather, 38, of Bardswell Avenue, Westhoughton, was convicted of the offences by a Bolton Crown Court jury of offences mainly launched when he was living in Wigan.

He had been accused of 15 sexual offences in total but the remaining charges against him were either dropped or the jury found in his favour after a five-day trial.

The offences were alleged to have taken place between 1993 and 2000 in Wigan and Blackburn when his victim was aged between four and 10 - nine years his junior. He was found guilty of one count of indeceny with a child and eight of sexual abuse.

The judge adjourned Mather’s sentencing until February 12 when he will learn his fate.