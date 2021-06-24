Former Wigan prisoner denies having phone and knife behind bars

Kash Parkinson, 21, now of HMP Berwyn in Wrexham, appeared before Wigan justices to plead not guilty to having the device and adapted blade in contravention of the Prisons Act. He was bailed until a first appearance before a Bolton judge on July 14.

