Former Wigan RL winger Brett Dallas in court again accused of stealing

Disgraced former Wigan Warriors' favourite Brett Dallas has been accused of stealing just a month after he was sentenced for shoplifting board shorts.

Dallas, 44, was allegedly caught stealing again in the Queensland suburb of Richmond in North Mackay on April 4.

The fallen star had a million-dollar contract at the peak of his career but now reportedly lives off $150 a week (about £80) and couch surfs with family and friends.

Dallas asked for the new case to be adjourned to May 20 to seek legal advice when he appeared in Mackay Magistrates Court this week.

It is the third time he has faced the same court in two months. He previously pleaded guilty to stealing four pairs of board shorts, an SD card and a phone charger, for which he was fined $600 and ordered to pay $129.94 on March 28.

He was fined $450 and ordered to pay $516.70 for stealing and unauthorised dealing with shop goods in the first of the three cases in March.

Dallas retired in 2007 before he parted with his then-wife Sally with whom he has a daughter named Ava with.

Dallas is remembered fondly for his exploits in the Cherry and White, joining Wigan in 2000. He signed for two years but stayed for seven, and turned down several NRL offers to stay at the club. He was included in the 2001 Super League Dream Team and won a Challenge Cup with Wigan the following year.

The former Queensland star built a reputation for not only being one of the quickest wingers, but one of the toughest, too.

And when he called time on his Wigan career at the end of a rocky 2006, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house when he left his boots in the centre circle at the then-JJB Stadium.