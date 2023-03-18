Greater Manchester Police announced the fresh charge against the 39-year-old along with those of assault and controlling and coercive behaviour which were brought against him earlier this month.

No further details have been given about the sexual offence, but the other allegations concern events between January 1 2009 and November 11 last year.

Former Wigan player Gareth Hock

Hock is further accused of failing to report an accident and failing to stop after an accident.

It is alleged that the former Great Britain and England international was at the wheel of an Audi A6 which crashed on Gathurst Road in Orrell, on November 11 2022 and then drove off without stopping.

He was arrested on February 14 and appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court two days later.

He pleaded not guilty to the motoring offences, but has yet to enter a plea to the controlling and coercive behaviour charge.

Gareth Hock in his playing days for Wigan Warriors

Hock, who also played for Leigh, Salford and Widnes during his rugby league career berfore retiring in 2019, is due to appear at Manchester Crown Court, Crown Square on March 22 for a pre-trial preparation hearing.

But he will first make another appearance before magistrates now that he faces the new charge.

A spokesperson for GMP Wigan said: “Gareth Hock (05/09/1983) from Wigan has been charged with multiple offences, including rape, assault and controlling behaviour, among others.