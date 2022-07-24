Four arrested for drug dealing in police night swoop on Wigan parish church gardens

Officers from multiple teams joined forces to launch the operation on the evening Saturday July 23, targeting drug and knife crime offenders using the gardens of Wigan Parish Church as a base for their criminality.

A spokesperson for GMP Wigan West said that police struck at shortly after 11pm, entering the grounds and detaining several present, despite one suspect attempting to escape on foot.

Wigan Parish Church gardens have, sadly, become a focal point for anti-social behaviour and crime over the years

All those were present were stopped and searched, and a quantity of what is believed to be illegal substances were found, along with a knife that had been hidden nearby.

Four men, aged 24, 25, 26 and 30 were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. They remain in custody for questioning.

The crackdown on drug and knife crime is called Operation Sycamore and has enjoyed successes across Greater Manchester.

GMP said that the clampdown then continued into the early hours, “focusing on protecting members of the public looking to enjoy a night out.”

Officers and the town’s Central Watch CCTV camers identified two men who were thought to be acting suspiciously on King Street.

Both were stopped, and one – a 22-year-old - was found to be wanted on warrant, having failed to appear at Wigan Magistrates’ Court for an unrelated matter.

He will now remain in custody until Monday morning, when he will appear at court.

The spokesperson said: “Greater Manchester Police are committed to pro-actively targeting those who use our town centres to conduct their criminal operations, and to protecting the innocent members of the public trying to enjoy their evenings.