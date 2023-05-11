On Wednesday March 10 Abram’s Neighbourhood Policing Team struck in Platt Bridge, detaining two men in their early 20s and a woman in her 30s on suspicion of stealing motor vehicle while a teenaged boy was arrested on suspicion of vehicle interference.

Sgt Doug Chadwick, from the team, said: “Police officers and PCSOs regularly patrol hotspot areas to ensure that anti-social behaviour is not tolerated.

Police hope that these arrests send a clear message that they will listen and act on local people's concerns about anti-social and criminal behaviour

“We will use all of ours and our partners’ resources and powers to ensure we make Wigan a safer place in which to live and work.

"The people in our communities tell us that anti-social behaviour is important to them because it impacts upon their ability to live their lives.

"The quality of life of ordinary law-abiding residents is important to us and we hope that these arrests send a clear message that we will listen - and that we will act."

Greater Manchester Police says that any information about criminality in a particular area will be acted upon, the force saying it is committed to ensuring the public feel safe in their communities.

It is possible to report crime on GMP’s LiveChat facility on https://orlo.uk/8wxaA or alternatively via the anonymous charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.