Four arrested in dawn raids across the north west including Wigan

Early morning raids saw four people arrested as part of a crackdown on organised crime.

This morning a team of officers executed warrants at six addresses across Salford and Wigan as part of Operation Billabong – an ongoing investigation surrounding drugs supply.

A man from Wigan was arrested as part of the raids

Properties on Leader Street, Ormskirk Road and Renfrew Road in Wigan as well as properties on Central Avenue, Fairbrook Drive and Dorchester Road in Salford were visited during the action.

Police arrested four men – aged 20, 25 and 30– for conspiracy to supply class A and class B drugs and a further man – aged 36 – has also been questioned.

All offenders remain in custody to be questioned by police.

Detective Inspector Tony Norman of GMP’s Serious and Organised Crime Division said: “Today we have arrested four people which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of GMP’s Serious and Organised Crime team who have been working tirelessly as part of Operation Billabong.

“The supply of illegal drugs blights communities and destroys people’s livelihoods and I hope that today’s arrests show how seriously we take this kind of criminality and demonstrates just how dedicated GMP are to tackling this.

“Continuing to tackle the influx of drugs in the area will remain a top priority for GMP and we will do all we can to bring offenders to justice, however we cannot do this alone and I would appeal directly to the community to please come forward with any information that could assist us in what continues to be an ongoing operation.”

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101. Details can also be passed on to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111