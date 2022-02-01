Four detained after Wigan borough house raid, car chase and smash

A gang in balaclava masks are believed to have attacked an address in Leigh shortly after 1am on Tuesday February 1.

A Nissan Primera, suspected to be the getaway vehicle, was then pursued by police traffic patrol cars into Salford where it eventually careered out of control and crashed on Hyde Road.

The driver tried to get away on foot but was brought down by a police dog.

Police made four arrests in total

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police Traffic said that four arrests were ultimately made.

And in the rear of the vehicle what was described as a "large quantity" of cannabis was recovered along with a large machete.

GMP says it is treating the initial incident as aggravated burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.