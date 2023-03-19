News you can trust since 1853
Four-figure bill for Wigan motorist who failed to co-operate with the police

A 29-year-old Wigan car owner found himself on the wrong side of the law when he refused to reveal who was at its wheel when it was involved in a traffic offence.

By Charles Graham
Published 19th Mar 2023, 15:45 GMT- 1 min read

Damien Williams, of Argyle Street, Hindley, failed to disclose the identity of his BMW's driver when the infringement was committed on July 7 last year, Manchester and Salford magistrates concluded.

Six points were put on his licence and when a fine, victim services surcharge and court costs are totted up, he must also fork out £1,014.

Damien Williams failed to tell police who was driving his car when it was involved in a motoring offence
