Four taken to hospital and six arrested after major disturbance following aggravated burglary at Wigan house

Four people were taken to hospital and six have been arrested after a serious incident at a Wigan house following an aggravated burglary.

Police were called to the disturbance at an address on Wellfield Road at around 2.15pm on Sunday.

Other news: Wigan horse show halted for air ambulance landing after young girl kicked by a pony



Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident and officers are currently conducting an area search to locate two outstanding offenders.

Following the disturbance they are believed to have fled in a silver car in the direction of Acacia Crescent.

A 43-year-old man has been taken to hospital and is in a critical condition while a 23-year-old man received treatment before being arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary. He remains in custody for questioning.

Two men, an 18-year-old and a 51-year-old, have both been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent or grievous bodily harm with intent. The teenager is in custody and the older man is still in hospital receiving treatment.

Three others– a 24-year-old man and two women aged 44 and 19 – have also been arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault and remain in custody for questioning.

There is currently a cordon in place on Wellfield Road, while investigation work is carried out.

Detective Superintendent Howard Millington, of Greater Manchester Police, said: “Whilst we have six people in custody I would also like to stress that our investigation does not stop here and take this opportunity to reassure the public that we are doing everything we can to piece together exactly what has happened.

“Although we believe that this is an isolated incident there will be a higher police presence throughout the evening and I would urge members of the local community to speak with officers if you have any concerns or questions.

“We have a dedicated team of officers who are working tirelessly to find the remaining two of offenders and bring them to justice as soon as possible.

“Did you see the silver car making off in the area at the time of the incident? I am asking the public to please get in touch if you have any information at all that could assist our enquiries.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 5307, quoting incident number 1277 of 16/06/19. Reports can be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.