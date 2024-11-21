Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four people from Wigan borough have been charged after £400 of products were taken from a supermarket.

Police responded to the incident at Asda in Ingram, Skelmersdale at around 2pm on Monday (November 18) following reports that items, including an air fryer and meat products had been stolen.

Two men, a woman and a teenage girl were arrested.

Mihaita Mustafa, 18, of Langdale Avenue, Wigan, Mariana Musi, 18, of Langdale Avenue, Wigan, Alexandru Mustafa, 20, of Rothay Street, Leigh and a 17-year-old girl have been charged with three counts of theft from a shop.

All four will appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Thursday December 5.