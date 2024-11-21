Four Wigan borough residents charged following £400 theft from supermarket

By Sian Jones
Published 21st Nov 2024, 12:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Four people from Wigan borough have been charged after £400 of products were taken from a supermarket.

Police responded to the incident at Asda in Ingram, Skelmersdale at around 2pm on Monday (November 18) following reports that items, including an air fryer and meat products had been stolen.

Two men, a woman and a teenage girl were arrested.

Read More
Candlelit vigil will mark 40 years since schoolgirl Lisa Hession's murder
Preston Magistrates' CourtPreston Magistrates' Court
Preston Magistrates' Court

Mihaita Mustafa, 18, of Langdale Avenue, Wigan, Mariana Musi, 18, of Langdale Avenue, Wigan, Alexandru Mustafa, 20, of Rothay Street, Leigh and a 17-year-old girl have been charged with three counts of theft from a shop.

All four will appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Thursday December 5.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice