Four Wigan people appear in court on the same day to face separate animal cruelty charges

Steven Corbett, 26, of Enid Place, Bamfurlong, pleaded guilty to neglecting two female cats called Snowy and Nestle between December 23 last year and January 3 this year by failing to provide them with adequate food and drink, leaving them unattended and not given them toileting facilities.

The case was adjourned for sentencing on September 21, before which reports will be drawn up.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Samuel Jolley, 25, of Columbus Street, Ashton, had previously appeared at the court to plead guilty to inflicting blunt force trauma to a female brindle Staffordshire bull terrier type dog called Nala on or around September 12 last year.

He has now received a community punishment which includes completing 100 hours of unpaid work and 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

The dog was taken away from him and he was banned from keeping pets for five years. Jolley must also pay a victim services surcharge and court costs totalling £514.

Meanwhile 25-year-old Jack Maunder, of Bevington Street, Ashton, faces charges of allowing two horses and a dog to starve at Alder Lane, Warrington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is accused of failing to provide adequate nutrition, water, parasite and veterinary treatment to a piebald cob colt and piebald cob gelding between January and February this year while keeping them in an area which didn't allow them to exercise properly and was heavily contaminated with faeces.

Over the same period and at the same location he is further charged with allowing the malnutrition of a Caucasian shepherd dog.

Maunder has yet to enter any pleas and the case was adjourned until September 21.

David Farrimond, 46, of Chatsworth Avenue, Ince, appeared before borough justices charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and failing to keep her in an hygienic and hazard-free environment.

It is alleged that he did not ensure that the dog, called Bella,was provided with timely and appropriate veterinary care for the causes of its weight loss, an eye infection and/or a tumour between February 7 and 21 this year.