Four-year ban and suspended prison sentence for disqualified driver who got behind wheel

A banned driver who got behind the wheel after drinking was given a suspended prison sentence.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 10th Apr 2024, 12:30 BST
Francis Curran, 69, of Hope Carr Lane, Leigh, pleaded guilty to driving a Nissan Micra on January 13 with 62mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, above the legal limit of 35mcg.

He also admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Justices imposed a 12-week prison sentence, which was suspended for 12 months, a four-year driving ban and six days of rehabilitation activities.

He must pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.