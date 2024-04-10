Four-year ban and suspended prison sentence for disqualified driver who got behind wheel
A banned driver who got behind the wheel after drinking was given a suspended prison sentence.
Francis Curran, 69, of Hope Carr Lane, Leigh, pleaded guilty to driving a Nissan Micra on January 13 with 62mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, above the legal limit of 35mcg.
He also admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance.
Justices imposed a 12-week prison sentence, which was suspended for 12 months, a four-year driving ban and six days of rehabilitation activities.
He must pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.