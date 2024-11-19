Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four people from Wigan have been arrested after goods worth more than £400 were stolen from a supermarket.

Police were called to Asda, on Ingram, Skelmersdale, at around 2pm on Monday following reports that items including an air fryer and meat products had been taken.

Two men, aged 18 and 20, an 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl, all from Wigan, were arrested at the store on suspicion of theft from a shop.

They are all in police custody waiting to be questioned.