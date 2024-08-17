Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wigan mechanic has been accused of issuing dozens of MOT certificates to vehicle owners without actually carrying out any work.

Stuart Banks, 32, of Concorde Avenue, Hawkley Hall, faces a total of 30 charges under the 2006 Fraud Act.

They cover a period from February 6 to May 17 2023 and each reads that he dishonestly made a false representation, by issuing an MOT certificate to a vehicle (with a named registration mark) without performing the MOT test as prescribed by the Motor Vehicles (Tests) Regulations of 1981, "intending to make a gain, namely to expose another to a risk of loss, for yourself."

Banks has yet to enter pleas but this is scheduled to happen when he returns to Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on September 20,