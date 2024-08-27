Free pastries stolen during break-in at Wigan organisation tackling food waste
Fur Clemt makes edible surplus food available to the community through its cafe, food outlet and food sharing initiatives, rather than letting it go to landfill.
But its volunteers were dismayed to discover a break-in at the organisation’s premises on Montrose Avenue, in Kitt Green, on Tuesday morning.
A post on Fur Clemt’s Facebook page said: “Not what we wanted to walk into this morning!!
“All they’ve taken? A load of pastries that are free in the shop anyway. Let’s hope the thieves were that hungry!!
“This just leaves us with a large bill to fix the lock and a load of messing about.
"We don’t have legs of lamb or racks of beef.
“If you’ve been offered a cake or pastry this weekend, please get in touch.”
The post received several replies from shocked and disappointed people.
Susan King wrote: “No need for this. If they had asked you would have given.”
Bernadette Murphy wrote: “So sorry this has happened yet again, no-one can be so hard up.”
It is not the first time the community organisation has been targeted by thieves, with a spate of incidents reported in 2022, including one which saw a burglar steal food from a freezer container.
At the time, a spokesman for Fur Clemt said they were stepping up security, with new CCTV cameras being installed and guard dogs patrolling the site.