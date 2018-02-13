Fresh bail date given in Wigan mum's road death probe

A motorist has been further bailed by police after a Wigan mother-of-one lost her life in a crash close to a local railway station last month.



Police arrested a 34-year-old from Merseyside on suspicion of causing the death of Chloe Haydock, who was a passenger in a Ford Fiesta which hit a wall in Gathurst Lane, near to Gathurst railway station in the early hours of January 13.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman has confirmed that the man, who has not been named, has been rebailed, in connection with the investigation, until next Monday.

An inquest has been opened and adjourned into the mother-of-one’s death at Bolton Coroner’s Court.