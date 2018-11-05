Fugitive captured: Woman and child injured in crash outside DW Stadium

A woman and child were injured in a crash which happened yesterday outside DW Stadium.



Yesterday morning at around 10.35am, emergency services were called to Stadium Way following reports of a crash involving what police believe was a stolen car.

A man in his mid-30s ran from the scene and was later found hiding in a tunnel between the River Douglas and an overflow channel.

Firefighters were called to Stadium Way and released the man, who was suffering from the effects of being in cold water.

He was taken to hospital in an air ambulance.

A woman and child, who were in the other car involved in the crash, received injuries and took themselves to the hospital for treatment.

It is not yet known if the man has been charged in relation to the incident.