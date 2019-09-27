Funeral set to take place for mum whose four children were killed in arson attack

A funeral is to take place for a mother who suffered horrific burns in a murderous arson attack that killed four of her children.

Michelle Pearson, 37, never left hospital having suffered 75% burns and finally died on August 25, 20 months after the fire-bombing of her home on Jackson Street, Walkden, Greater Manchester.

Demi Pearson, 15, her brother, Brandon, aged eight, and sisters, Lacie, seven and Lia, aged three, all perished in the petrol-bomb attack which turned their home into an inferno in the early hours of December 11, 2017.

The mother-of-six was too unwell to attend the funeral of her four children in September last year, but hundreds of people lined the route and packed the church as the four little coffins were carried inside.

Mrs Pearson's own funeral is at the same church, and the family have thanked the community for their support and said everyone is welcome to pay their last respects.

Mrs Pearson's loved ones have said the trauma, strong medication, and injuries meant she kept forgetting her children were dead and would ask relatives to bring them to the burns unit at Wythenshawe Hospital to visit her.

Her funeral will begin at 11.15am from Jackson Street, with the cortege arriving at the church at noon.

Three people were convicted over the blaze, the result of a "petty feud" - Zak Bolland and David Worrall were each convicted of four counts of murder and jailed for life, with minimum terms of 40 and 37 years respectively, while Bolland's ex-girlfriend, Courtney Brierley, was jailed for 21 years for manslaughter.