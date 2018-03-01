Funeral to take place for Wigan pub fight victim

The funeral will take place today for a man who was killed in a Hindley pub fight.

Nicholas Sullivan, who was known to his close friends as Baggo, died after an alleged assault in the Georgia Brown pub in Market Street late in the evening of January 21.

The 51-year-old was given first aid at the scene then taken to hospital where he died.

He was a father to two daughters, Lorna and Natasha, and had a sister, Liz.

A service will be held today at St John’s Methodist Church in Hindley at 12.45pm, followed by a cremation at Howe Bridge Crematorium.

The funeral will consist of family flowers only, but in an obituary written in the Post’s sister paper the Observer, Nick’s family requested any donations of flowers to be sent to the Ince ward at Wigan Infirmary.

The incident prompted an outpouring of condolences, with tributes to the popular Wiganer flooding social media in the hours after his death.

He was described as “a truly witty” man who was “loved by all and will be missed by all who had the good fortune to spend time in his company.”

Facebook user Linzy Golding wrote: “A true gentleman, a true Hindley legend. You truly was loved by all. R.I.P. Baggo” Jonny Hart said Nick was “a lovely guy” who “always said hello and would talk to you if you was passing or in the pub”. He added: “He wouldn’t harm a fly. Devastating news.”

Flowers were also laid outside the pub in the week following the tragic night, bearing messages of condolence.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident, with one being released without caution.

Another, 29-year-old Craig Cropper, was later charged with murder and is due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing on April 16.

He has not yet entered a plea.