Further delay to sentencing of Wigan woman convicted of cruelty to ponies in 2017

Sentencing of a woman first convicted of horse cruelty six years has been delayed until the autumn.
By Charles Graham
Published 12th Aug 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

It was in November 2017 that Lorraine Ashurst was found guilty of neglecting three ponies by not seeking treatment for their lameness.

But then she twice failed to turn up for sentence the following year, thus breaching bail, and only this year has justice been catching up with her.

Six years have elapsed since Lorraine Ashurst was found guilty of animal cruelty - and still she hasn't been sentenced
The 59-year-old of Cameron Street, Leigh, had pleaded not guilty to mistreating the animals on Barlow’s Farm at Hindley but was convicted by magistrates after a trial.

RSPCA prosecutors had brought charges in relation to a Palomino mare, a chestnut gelding and a grey mare, which were each found with injuries after inspectors visited the site off Close Lane.

The Palomino was lame with laminitis and a foot abscess, the gelding too had an abscess of his foreleg and the grey mare was suffering osteoarthritis to her foreleg.

The court heard that Ashurst failed to take medical measures that would ease their suffering and also neglected to seek parasitic worm control treatment for them.

She had been due to be sentenced in early July, then the hearing was adjourned for a month and now it has been held up again.

Ashurst is now due to learn her fate from Wigan justices on October 19.