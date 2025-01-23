Further honours for Wigan district police officers who saved man after machete attack

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two police officers have been commended for saving the life of a man who was attacked with a machete.

Leigh response officers PCs Rebecca Hamer and Ellen Fazackerley were the first responders to an assault in January last year, where a man had such serious injuries that he could have died.

They had been given limited information about what had happened and did not know what they would be walking into.

Upon arrival, it was clear they were faced with weapon-inflicted chaos.

PCs Rebecca Hamer and Ellen Fazackerley were commended by Chief Constable Stephen Watson

Immediately they rushed to give first aid to a man with a significant hand injury from a machete strike.

He was losing blood quickly and could have lost his hand or suffered more serious medical complications had they not acted so decisively.

They then discovered another man inside the property with a severe stab wound to the chest and heavy blood loss from an open wound in his leg.

He was in a potentially life-threatening condition, so they applied pressure, bandages and a tourniquet to stop the bleeding and keep him alive, until air ambulance colleagues arrived.

They have now been commended by Chief Constable Stephen Watson in a ceremony and were also honoured by the Royal Humane Society for the preservation of life.

Supt Danny O’Neil, from the force’s Wigan district, said: “This incident gives insight into the unpredictability of what our frontline officers have to deal with each and every day across Greater Manchester.

“It also shows the devastation the violence, particularly that with knives and machetes can inflict. These men are very lucky to still be with us, but we know that there are many tragic cases where the ending is very different.

“PC Rebecca Hamer and PC Ellen Fazackerley are a credit to not just the Wigan district but GMP as a whole, and demonstrate the very best of response policing. Their response showcases teamwork, leadership in the face of tremendous difficulty and the utmost care for victims of knife crime. I’m proud of their actions and hope that the people of Wigan share that pride in their police service.”