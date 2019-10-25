Fury as thieves get away with £16k haul of motorbikes from outside a showroom

Brazen thieves sped off with two high-performance motorbikes from right outside a showroom.

Yobs mounted the the two vehicles - together worth nearly £16,000 - then steered them without having the keys or starting the engine while biker accomplices shunted them along the road.

It was 15 minutes before staff at KJM Superbikes in Wrightington, who had been busy inside, were aware of the thefts.

Subsequent inquiries led to various businesses providing CCTV footage of the gang riding in convoy through Eccleston and even onto Ulnes Walton Lane in Leyland, several miles north.

Dave Bolton, boss of the Toogood Lane business, today appealed for help in retrieving the bikes and bringing the thieves to justice.

He said: “It is disgusting. Why don’t they just work for a living like anyone else? The sad thing is that if they don’t get caught, I figure they’ll be doing it again this weekend.

“We have been in business for 25 years and there has never been anything like this before. As we have always done we park bikes on our forecourt for people to view. They are not chained up but neither is there any access to keys and they are difficult to shift.

“But on Wednesday afternoon, at about 4.40pm three or four bikes pulled up outside, presumably with two pillion passengers. None of this was out of the ordinary - it is the sort of thing that happens all the time.

“But then the pillion passengers dismount and get onto these bikes. The riders of the other bikes then shunt our vehicles into motion and off they went, at speeds of between 20 and 30mph, driving very erratically for miles.

“The way they dressed I wouldn’t think they were very old: maybe in their late teens and early twenties.”

The stolen bikes were a red and black BMW S1000 R Sport worth £9,000 and a silver 800cc MV Augusta Brutale worth nearly £7,000.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.