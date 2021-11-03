Fylde coast undertaker accused of 'having pictures of sexual abuse of corpses' and 'trying to arrange sex abuse of toddler'
An undertaker is accused of possessing "extreme" pornographic images involving corpses, a court was told.
Nigel Robinson-Wright, 40, of Chain Lane, Staining, is also accused of trying to arrange the sexual abuse of a toddler girl and having images of himself having sex with a dog, Blackpool Magistrates' Court was told today.
He was arrested after a probe by the Metropolitan Police.
Robinson-Wright, who has been involved in the annual Armistance Day parades in Blackpool and local community groups, was quizzed and charged with arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence, three counts of possessing indecent images of a child, and possessing extreme pornography.
Prosecutor Peter Kelly said: "The pictures in the charges also include sexual abuse of corpses he, as a funeral director, would have access to and which could be taken at his place of work."
Robinson-Wright was kept in custody and his case sent to Preston Crown Court, where he was scheduled to appear on Wednesday, December 1.
