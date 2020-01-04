GBH trial date is set

A man accused of the most serious form of assault will spend the next five months behind bars awaiting trial.

Jake Muldoon is accused of intending to cause Declan Prescott grievous bodily harm in Leigh on November 21.

The 21-year-old of Lowerson Crescent, Liverpool, appeared before a Bolton judge to deny the charge.

He is also accused of committing several other offences on the same day, including threatening to smash in the windows of Stacey Round’s home and burn it down, plus possessing a knife and using it to threaten someone in Bow Road, Leigh.

He was remanded in custody until his trial which is scheduled to last five days and begin on May 11.