Girls suffer fractures and lung injuries in road smash
and live on Freeview channel 276
Justices heard that 50-year-old Eric Calland, of Askrigg Close, Atherton, was driving his Ford Mustang on the wrong side of the road when it collided with a Lexus driven by a man whose two young daughters were passengers.
Both girls sustained broken collar bones and lung trauma with one also suffering a broken ankle.
Their dad sustained a broken finger in the crash on Lower Leighs Road, Westhoughton, on May 4 last year.
Calland pleaded guilty to three counts of causing serious injury through careless driving.
He was released on unconditional bail until he is sentenced at Wigan Magistrates' Court on September 27, before which an interim driving ban has been imposed.