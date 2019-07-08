GMP's drink-drive crackdown campaign sees more Wigan drivers charged

Two more Wigan motorists have been charged as part of Greater Manchester Police's 'name and shame' campaign against drink and drug driving.

A total of 44 arrests were made over the second weekend of the GMP campaign, resulting in 27 people being charged, including 33-year-old Simas Kutra of Closebrook Road in Wigan. He was charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis, and is due to appear at Wigan & Leigh Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 24 July.

More Wiganers charged by police in drink and drug drive campaign

Jayne Crank, 48 and of Rydal Avenue, Wigan has been charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol. She is due to appear at the same courthouse on the same day.

On Friday, the following people were also arrested as part of the campaign:

Craig Tandy (06/08/1980) of Homewood Road, Manchester has been charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol. He is due to appear at Manchester & Salford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 31 July.

Gavin Wynne (08/05/1981) of Midland Road, Stockport has been charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol. He is due to appear at Stockport Magistrates’ Court on Monday 22 July.

Three people have been released under investigation and one person was released with no further action.

On Saturday, officers charged:

Sharon Hart (23/07/1973) of Thirsk Avenue, Sale has been charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol. She is due to appear at Tameside Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 8 August.

Steven Noble (14/06/1957) of Delacourt Road, Manchester has been charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and no insurance. He is due to appear at Manchester & Salford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 31 July.

Marie McDonagh (09/01/1966) of Welsey Street, Accrington has been charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, no insurance and driving without a licence. She is due to appear at Tameside Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 8 August.

Jason Bailey (04/05/1974) of Leaf Street, Hulme has been charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, no insurance and driving without a licence. He is due to appear at Manchester & Salford Magistrates’ Court today (Monday 8 July).

James Sharpe (18/08/1993) of no fixed address has been charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol. He is due to appear at Wigan & Leigh Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 24 July.

Thomas Salt (03/08/1979) of Costabeck Walk, Manchester has been charged with failing to provide a specimen. He is due to appear at Manchester & Salford Magistrates’ Court today (Monday 8 July).

Christopher Hutcheon (20/07/1999) of George Street South, Manchester has been charged with failing to provide a specimen. He is due to appear at Manchester & Salford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 8 August.

Trevor Graham (03/10/1977) of Sharp Street, Manchester has been charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol. He is due to appear at Manchester & Salford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 20 August.

Daniel Dring (24/08/1982) of Knowles Street, Radcliffe has been charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol. He is due to appear at Wigan & Leigh Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 24 July.

Julius Drumer (21/12/1965) of Ladybarn Road, Manchester has been charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol. He is due to appear at Manchester & Salford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 8 August.

Five people have been released under investigation and two people were released with no further action.

On Sunday officers charged:

Kenneth Dodd (16/07/1971) of Yew Street, Audenshaw has been charged with failing to provide a specimen. He is due to appear at Tameside Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 15 August.

Thomas Gibson (20/03/1987) of Rose Avenue, Irlam has been charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol. He is due to appear at Manchester & Salford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 13 August.

John Murphy (18/09/1970) of Davids Road, Droyslden has been charged with failing to provide a specimen. He is due to appear at Tameside Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 15 August.

Emily Bundy (07/05/1994) of Spinning Grove, Bolton has been charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol. She is due to appear at Manchester & Salford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 8 August.

Ryan Harper (13/11/1992) of Councillor Lane, Stockport has been charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving without a licence and no insurance. He is due to appear at Manchester & Salford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 8 August.

Dolapo Salomon (07/11/1977) of Ashton Road West, Failsworth has been charged with failing to provide a specimen. He is due to appear at Tameside Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 8 August.

Mahammad Yasin (11/03/1984) of Clarksfield Road, Oldham has been charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol. He is due to appear at Tameside Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 15 August.

Ryan Altimas (22/06/1982) of no fixed address has been charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol. He is due to appear at Manchester & Salford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 8 August.

Ryan Barber (06/05/1989) of Church Street, Ashton-Under-Lyne has been charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol. He is due to appear at Tameside Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 15 August.

Ajay Mistry (20/08/1973) Stainmore Avenue, Ashton-Under-Lyne has been charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol. He is due to appear at Manchester & Salford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 8 August.

Daniel Eaton (02/02/1980) Waveney Flats, Heywood has been charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol. He is due to appear at Manchester & Salford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 20 August.

Lee Robson (04/07/1973) of Mountfield Road, Stockport has been charged with failing to provide a specimen. He is due to appear at Stockport Magistrates’ Court on Monday 5 August.

Stephen Chester (30/09/1992) of Middleton Road, Chadderton has been charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol. He is due to appear at Manchester & Salford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 8 August.

Five people have been released with no further action and one person remains in custody.