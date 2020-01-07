Gran 'murder' investigation continues

A murder case suspect remains on bail nine months after a grandmother died from stab wounds.

The 39-year-old man, who has not been named, had been arrested by police probing the violent death of Debbie Twist at a house in Manchester Road, Leigh, on March 17 last year.

It was shortly before 8pm on St Patrick’s Day that police were called by the ambulance service to reports that a woman had been stabbed at the property.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and a 25-year-old man was also taken to hospital for treatment to arm injuries although he was later released.

Police eventually revealed the victim to be 47-year-old Ms Twist, a mother of three and grandmother of three.

The 39-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed two days later pending further inquiries. Bail has since been further extended as investigations continue.

A 37-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, answered bail last year and was then released under investigation.

Paying tribute to Ms Twist at the time, her children Beth, Jordan and Mark said: “Debbie wasn’t just a mum. She was our best friend and a friend to many.

“She was taken from us too soon and under tragic circumstances.

“She will be missed by everyone.”

An inquest was opened into Ms Twist’s death at Bolton Coroner’s Court in April but was then adjourned pending the outcome of criminal investigations.

Police are still appealing for information about the case.

Anyone with details is urged to ring officers on 0161 856 8797 quoting reference number 1994 of 17/03/2019.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.