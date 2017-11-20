Grieving daughter’s race slur family row

A grieving daughter racially abused her step-father’s partner in anger at him moving on following her mother’s death.

Joanne Unsworth made the racial slur to her step-dad Thomas Ainsworth about his partner Sadie Tshuma, after a night of drinking led to the confrontation.

The 49-year-old was found to be almost double the drink-drive limit when she got behind the wheel to go and speak to Mr Ainsworth.

Appearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court, Unsworth pleaded guilty to drink-driving and using racially aggravated abusive words.

The court heard how police were called to reports of a domestic incident outside a house in The Fields, Aspull.

Residents reported seeing a female banging on the door of a property and screaming at the occupants inside, at around 8pm.

She was then seen trying to climb over the fence into the back garden, before changing her mind, getting back in her car and then getting out of it once again to go and speak to Ainsworth again.

Unsworth was this time met by Mr Ainsworth, but as the altercation escalated she turned to him and said: “I hope you’re happy” before uttering a remark about Tshuma’s skin colour.

Police soon arrived and took Unsworth into custody.

She was breathalysed and found to have 69mgs of alcohol in 100ml of breath, almost double the legal limit of 35mgs.

Defending, Tracy Haslam told justices that Unsworth was “extremely remorseful and embarrassed” about the incident.

The court was also told that Unsworth, of Vicarage Road West in Bolton, had not touched alcohol since being arrested for the incident, and has voluntarily referred herself for support with her drinking problem.

She was banned from driving for 18 months, and fined a total of £355 for the incident.