A man was arrested on suspicion of taking Gareth Roper's life and the police watchdog launched an investigation into claims that he had been beaten up and dumped miles from home after being arrested by officers attending a domestic incident.

But the suspect hasn't been released or charged and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has yet to report back with its findings, although the Wigan Observer was told by a spokesperson that it was now being drawn up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was alleged that 35-year-old Mr Roper was assaulted in the back of a police van after being detained over a minor incident at his Bryn home in the early hours of New Year's Day 2021, then abandoned barefoot in Platt Bridge to make his way home four miles away on foot.

Rachel and Gareth Roper

A number of officers have been put on restricted duties while the investigation continues.

Rugby-playing father of six Mr Roper was found dead at the side of the road on Lily Lane, Bamfurlong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an exclusive interview with the Wigan Observer last year, his widow Rachel said that the entire tragedy was “totally avoidable.”

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing Mr Roper’s death by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flowers at the scene of a hit and run where Gareth "Gaz" Roper died, the bridge on Lily Lane, Bamfurlong, on New Year's Day 2021.

Soon afterwards the IOPC issued a statement about the night, not least because many people had been wrongly deducing that its inquiry concerned a police car chase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Roper, a 35-year-old private carer, said her children, now aged between 13 and two years old, were missing the “best dad in the world” and she was doing her utmost to rebuild their shattered world without him.

Police had been called to the Ropers’ house in Grange Road, Bryn, at around 3.30am after Mrs Roper reported a breach of the peace involving her husband.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had had a few drinks and he eventually fell asleep, at which point Mrs Roper rang the police again to cancel the call because she felt the incident had blown over.

Rachel and Gareth Roper. Rachel says that her husband's death was "completely avoidable"

Advertisement Hide Ad

But four officers in a patrol car and a van arrived at the house anyway.

Mrs Roper came downstairs to find him being put into the van dressed only in his underwear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She says she got together some clothes which he put on but the officers wouldn’t let her hand over her husband’s phone and shoes.

The vehicles then left and that was the last time she saw him alive. Less than an hour later a taxi driver found Mr Roper collapsed at the side of the road on Lily Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later that week, after the incident was made public, a friend of Mr Roper came forward to say he had seen him in Platt Bridge minutes before the fatality.

He told investigators that Mr Roper said he had been arrested, taken all the way from Bryn to Platt Bridge where he had been “battered” by his captors before being “dumped” from the van outside Iceland on Templeton Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barefoot and phoneless he then tried to walk home, meeting the friend en route who described Mr Roper as “delerious.”

It is understood the first police on the crash scene were the officers who arrested him. A man was later arrested on suspicion of causing Mr Roper’s death by dangerous driving and failing to stop after an accident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is believed that officers investigating the death recovered an abandoned car on Harvey Lane.

Police told Mrs Roper that, given the nature of the injuries, death would have been instantaneous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her interview with the Observer she said: “This is all wrong. None of this should have happened. The whole thing was totally avoidable.

“The police have a duty of care and they did not keep my husband safe. I am now trying to get my six children’s shattered lives back to normal without him. Gareth’s mum has been very helpful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the IOPC said that a report into the circumstances leading up to Mr Roper's death was now being drawn up. The organisation had previously said that its evidence-gathering would include examining all radio transmissions related to the incidents and body-worn CCTV footage from the officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Clitherow, of GMP Wigan's senior leadership team, said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Roper’s family, and are renewed at this time of year. Throughout the last 12 months, myself and my colleagues have maintained regular contact with his loved ones to ensure they are fully supported during this difficult time in all of their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our investigation into the collision is continuing. Our Serious Collision Investigation Unit are in regular contact with the Crown Prosecution Service.

“Separate to this, due to the previous contact Greater Manchester Police officers had with Mr Roper, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) are continuing their investigation in to the events prior to his death. Our Professional Standards Branch are assisting them with their enquiries. We are awaiting their report and findings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friends had also encouraged him to rekindle his interest in rugby league. As a youngster he had played for Ashton Bears and St Jude’s before other hobbies took over.