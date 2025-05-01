Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The grieving wife of a Wigan borough cyclist who was tragically killed in a hit-and-run collision has paid a heartfelt tribute to her husband and “much- loved dad”.

John Shelton, 48, from Tyldesley was killed as he rode along a “long and straight” road in Leeds on Monday, April 28.

In a tribute, Mr Shelton’s wife Lucy, said: “Our John was a much loved dad, husband, son, brother, uncle, friend and colleague who was brought up in Little Hutton and settled in Astley, Greater Manchester.

"John had a warm heart and would always try and help family, friends and colleagues.

John Shelton

“He lived and breathed for our five- year-old son who was our IVF/ICSI miracle and we were making plans over the coming months to make memories with our son.

"John has been tragically taken from us following horrific circumstances of his death and life will never be the same again.

“He will be remembered as one of a kind and we will cherish our memories and they will live on as we navigate supporting our son with a life without his dad.

"We would ask that people please respect our privacy at this tragic time.”

West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision and Enquiry Team is investigating the incident which took place on Ridge Road, Micklefield, at around 2pm on Monday.

The cyclist was riding along a long and straight single-carriageway section of the road away from the Great North Road when he was involved in a collision with a white Volkswagen Golf travelling in the same direction.

Two men have since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.