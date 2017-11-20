Gunpoint raid on supermarket ends with a carjacking

Supermarket staff were held at gunpoint during a cigarettes robbery by two masked men.



Raiders armed with a suspected handgun and machete used a crowbar to force their way into the Asda store in Bolton Road, Atherton, just before 7pm on Sunday.

And when the pair were challenged by a shop worker, the gun was pointed at him, according to police.

Detectives say the staff member managed to move away and no-one was injured.

But the robbers also managed to crash their getaway car into a second vehicle while fleeing along nearby High Street.

Their dark-coloured Vauxhall Vectra crashed into a car, leaving a 65-year-old woman suffering from shock.

Police believe the pair then ran off towards Atherton Baptist Church where they held up the 75-year-old driver of a a red Ford Fiesta, dragging him from his car before driving off towards Hindley.

One man is said to have been white, stocky, and wearing a dark blue jacket with the hood up and black jogging bottoms, black and white trainers and gloves.

The second man was said to be white, also stocky, and wearing a brown jacket with brown trousers and gloves.

Both men wore balaclavas in an attempt to conceal their identity.

Det Sgt Nigel Rigby, of GMP’s Wigan borough, said: “These men demonstrated an inexcusable level of violence all for stealing cigarettes.

“Their use of weapons was brutal and their actions have left a number of people extremely shaken and concerned for their safety.

“We will not tolerate members of our community being targeted in this way and we are appealing for anyone who may have any information that could assist our investigation to please come forward.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 1994 of November 19, or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555 111.