Hair-raising footage released as banned driver who was chased by police is jailed

When he was arrested, officers found 15 car keys and a device for cloning car keys in the vehicle being driven by Matthew Graham Towler. He also had a lock pick on him.

Towler, 41, has now been sentenced to 30 months behind bars at Manchester Crown Court after pleading guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, handling stolen goods and going equipped for the theft of a motor vehicle.

Police officers started to chase Towler's Ford Fiesta when they saw it travelling at high speed on Cleggs Lane, Little Hulton, Salford, at 1.30am on November 25.

Matthew Towler

Towler continued to increase his speed while being pursued by police, reaching speeds of up to 100mph and travelling on the wrong side of the road.

In Tyldesley town centre, Towler drove at 90mph in a 20mph area, eventually clipping a kerb on Elliott Street and coming to a stop.

Towler, of Blake Avenue, Lostock Hall, Preston, left the vehicle but officers chased him and arrested him close by.

Det Sgt Daniel Worthington, of Greater Manchester Police's Salford organised crime unit, said: "Further patrols then began to arrive and the vehicle was checked on the police national computer. The registration that the vehicle was displaying was not linked to any vehicle.

"However, from checking the chassis number, it was discovered that the vehicle had been stolen on Monday, November 22 in Tyldesley without the keys.

"Further PNC checks showed Towler was also a disqualified driver.

"Towler drove at excessive speed through narrow streets and his reckless actions could easily have resulted in a serious collision.

"Thankfully, officers acted swiftly and professionally to arrest him and due to their brave actions and quick-thinking, he is now behind bars."