Hair styling products and jewellery seized from suspected thieves in Wigan

Police are trying to trace the owners of hair styling products and jewellery that they believe could have been stolen.

Greater Manchester Police's Wigan West team shared photographs of the items on its Facebook page on Monday morning.

A bracelet was recovered

It said: "Do you recognise any of the items in the photos?

"The items were seized from two offenders who were arrested overnight (Monday 03/06) in the Manor Park area of Ashton in Makerfield . They are currently in custody and we suspect the items have been taken from a vehicle or a Burglary.

"If you have any information please contact 0161 856 7124."