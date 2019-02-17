Haydock races mass brawl was like "something from a horror film"

A teen who witnessed the mass brawl at Haydock races this weekend, has said it was like something from a "horror film".

The 15-year-old racegoer, who caught the incident on camera, has spoken out as officials from Haydock Park and Racecourse Association condemn the actions of those involved.

The brawl was caught on camera

Read more: Association strongly condemns men involved in mass brawl at Haydock races

Oliver Hodgson, who was visiting the park for the day, said he believed there may have been 60 to 100 people involved in the melee, which happened in close proximity to small children.

Two distinct groups of men were throwing punches in among the general crowd, including women and children.

After the initial disagreement seemed to have passed, it then broke out again before security staff intervened.

Video: Mass brawl at Haydock races caught on camera

"It was something out of a horror scene, it was traumatic," he said

"The security tried to intervene but you couldn't do anything at this point they had to sort of let them sort it out.

"There were families and kids there, they were bumping into prams and as you can see on the video there's a mum and child being rushed off by security.

"Early on in the footage she gets pushed over.

"Everyone was so shocked because it was such a nice day and the weather was good and then it just turned."

Oliver said he did not know how the fighting started.

"I just think it was a drunken mess to be honest, but I have to clarify this was a minority and this is not how everyone behaves at racing," he said.

"Racing is not the type of event where this happens, racing events are amazing.

"There will be people there who think I'm never going to a race event ever again and that's why things like this are so wrong."

The issue of violence on racecourses captured the headlines last spring when fights took place at Goodwood and Ascot on successive weekends, with tracks subsequently implementing more stringent security measures.

A 26-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of a controlled drug following the brawl at Haydock.

The force also asked anyone with information about the incident to contact police on 101.