Parents are being warned of the dangers of unregulated vapes and liquids after two young people suffered alarming adverse reactions.

Over the last week, police received reports that two pupils at high schools in West Lancashire and Chorley had fallen ill after using vapes which were believed to be contaminated.​

The youngsters experienced dizziness and heart palpitations and in one case, the child lost consciousness for a period.​

Lancashire Police would not say exactly where the West Lancashire incident happened but confirmed that it is in an area bordering Wigan.

At this time, officers say they are treating them as isolated and investigations are ongoing regarding the circumstances. However, they want to get the message out to parents to be vigilant.​

Safer Neighbourhoods Inspector, Jon Cisco, said: “The legal age to use vapes is 18 but we know that in some cases irresponsible retailers have failed to uphold this rule, selling vapes and vape products to children.​

“Not only is this illegal but it also presents a real health issue to young people who could become very unwell by these unregulated products.​

“We are working closely with our partners and local schools to share intelligence and I would urge anyone with information about those supplying these vapes and vape products, like liquids, to tell us about it so that we can work to get them off the streets and out of the hands of our young people.”​